Never Fumble For Your Lipstick Again With This Lay-Flat Makeup Bag

They say the true marker of a makeup pro is their ability to perfect a winged eyeliner even while inside a moving vehicle. But how can you pull that off if you leave your eyeliner at home? Let’s face it. When you’re in a hurry, you tend to chuck all your makeup inside a random pouch, and then dig around for items when you’re beating your face on the go. Only then will you realize that you left your favorite brush or the lipstick that matches your eyeshadow.

The Lay-n-Go Cosmo Makeup Bag makes sure that won’t ever happen again. It’s specially designed to convert into a 20-inch mat, allowing you to see all your cosmetics at once, making your products easy to locate, grab, and use. When it’s time to go, all you have to do is pull the built-in drawstring cord to cinch it shut, and it will transform back to its bag form.

This cosmetics bag is also machine washable and wipeable so it’s easy to keep it clean. We all know applying makeup is messy as hell — in the event that you spill foundation on the surface, just toss right in the washing machine for fuss-free cleaning.

Usually retailing for $32, this life-saver of a makeup bag is now on sale for $29.99.

Lay-n-Go Cosmo Makeup Bag (Purple) – $29.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

MadameNoire has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.