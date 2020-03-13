Woman Who Da Baby Allegedly Slapped Is Suing

Earlier this week, we wrote about Tyronesha Laws, the woman who claimed that rapper Da Baby slapped her—despite the fact that she wasn’t the one who accidentally hit him with her phone.

Shortly after her interview with TMZ, someone from Da Baby’s camp shared that Laws wasn’t the woman he hit.

But that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing legal charges against the rapper.

According to TMZ, Laws’ suit claims Da Baby “suddenly and without any warning” violently struck her in the face during his appearance in Tampa.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Laws said Da Baby expressed no remorse for his actions and instead made a comedic skit about the incident and posted it on social media with comedian Michael Blackson.

As we reported earlier, Laws said: “I woke up, my head was hurting really, really bad. The top of my right cheekbone it was hurting. It was tender so I did go to the hospital and I was diagnosed with a contusion to my cheekbone. He still makes a joke about it. He uploaded something to his page in a clothing store, making a joke about it. So I don’t feel like he was sincere with the apology.

I was embarrassed. I got people calling me, writing me on Instagram through fake pages. People seeing me at my job saying, ‘You’re the girl that got slapped.’ It’s embarrassing. My daughter waking up in the middle of the night crying, overhearing me on the phone with my lawyer talking about the situation. It’s hateful.”

Laws’ lawyers Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer say the incident was “outrageous and shocking.” They added, “Our goal is to deter similar conduct in the future and send a message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in America.”

Laws said she was not the person who initially touched Da Baby but she paid for the actions of the person who did.

Meanwhile, Da Baby’s lawyer Drew Findling said that Laws is not the person he hit. He claims alleged victims are coming out of the woodwork.

Laws is suing for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other damages.