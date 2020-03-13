Woman Files Lawsuit Claiming NYPD Handcuffed Her During Childbirth

A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman recently filed a lawsuit in Brooklyn Federal Court on Thursday, claiming she was shackled to a stretcher while riding in an ambulance in 2018, the New York Daily News reports. The woman was being transported to Kings County Hospital, a municipal hospital located in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City.

I’m about to give birth, where am I going? I can’t run,” the woman, who wished to remain unnamed, told the Daily News. “I was sad because I know that was against the law, like you cannot do that and they did it anyways.”

Police were forced to call an ambulance after the woman began having contractions while in custody on a year prior misdemeanor at the 75th Precinct in East New York, where she reportedly experienced contractions on the floor.

After she gave birth, the woman said she continued to experience difficulty while breastfeeding her son while she remained shackled to the bed. A photo submitted by the woman’s lawyer blurs out her face and her baby’s face, shows one hand cuffed to the bed.

“I asked the nurse, can you hold my hand?” she continued as she began to cry, explaining that she was alone during her labor, unable to see family. While charges against her were eventually dropped, she is suing the NYPD for emotional distress and physical injuries.

The practice has been repeatedly deemed as unfit and cruel at one of the most vulnerable times in a woman’s life. Shackling pregnant women in police custody or prison was outlawed in New York State in 2009, but in 2015 the law was updated to ban the use of any types of restraints on pregnant women.

The incident speaks to a larger issue within the NYPD and adds to a string of cases and accusations regarding restraining pregnant women.

A second woman referred to as “Jane Doe” sued the NYPD and won a $610,000 settlement in 2019, claiming that she too was cuffed to the bed before doctors advocated for her release.

A Bronx woman sued the NYPD in 2016 after she was allegedly shackled by officers for three days while 35 weeks pregnant, according to the lawsuit. The woman’s charges were eventually dropped.