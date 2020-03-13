Little Prayer Warrior: Yandy’s Daughter Skylar Asks For Covering In Adorable Coronavirus Prayer

As the panic continues to seep in during the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic, families are finding ways to deal with the crisis by emphasizing the need for closeness and togetherness with family and loved ones more than ever.

Love & Hip Hop New York star and businesswoman Yandy Smith-Harris shared a private moment on Instagram, showing her five-year-old daughter Skylar as she grappled with the brevity of the situation during her evening prayer on Thursday night.

Skylar began her prayer on a serious note, but it soon turned pretty light-hearted as she continued on.

“The end of last nights prayer I pulled out my phone because @omereandskylar had a really interesting prayer,” Yandy captioned the post.

“And I pray that no one else have the coronavirus,” Skylar began. “And that none of my family have the coronavirus. I pray that my dad doesn’t have the coronavirus. I pray that all my family is healthy and I pray that they eat stuff, eat power food that makes you have power and stop the coronavirus.

She also prayed that her loved ones morph into a family style Avengers by morphing into superheroes.

“And I pray to that my mom turns into Wonder Woman and dad turns into Batman, and I turn into Batgirl and Omere turns into Hulk,” she continued referencing her older brother.

And I pray that we have a good time, and I pray that mommie stops taking a video of me.”

Oop! Well looks like Yandy will need to have consent from now on according to Skylar.

In the comments supporters hailed Skylar for her wit and charm.”This is too cute. I love it. The power of prayer,” wrote @margeaux.gabrielle.

“Pray baby PRAY for us all,” wrote @i_amnea.

Yandy shared her Friday morning grocery shopping adventure as many people in the tri-state area plan to barricade themselves in for the weekend after both New Jersey and New York declared a state of emergency due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

In response Trump is expected to declare a national state of emergency.