Angela Bassett, Though Over 60, Is “Not Trying To Go Crazy” Over Coronavirus Risks, Shares How She’s Staying Healthy

If you’ve been reading, you’ve probably heard that the Coronavirus has been affecting thousands of everyday people, as well as well-known names. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson contracted the virus overseas while working in Australia. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz both got it, forcing the NBA to suspend its season to keep other players and fans safe. There are now more than 1,700 people in the U.S. alone with it, and a death toll of more than 40. Businesses are closing for the time being, events of all kinds being cancelled as well. It’s created quite the panic.

One person currently on the move, doing press, and unable to avoid the social isolation that’s recommended is actress Angela Bassett; but as she told the hosts at The Breakfast Club, she’s not stressing it, or at least trying not to.

“I’m drinking water, swallow it down. I’m trying with the hand sanitizer and all that, and I’m trying not to worry about it too doggone much,” she said.

When asked if she was nervous, the 61-year-old legend replied, “I don’t think so. A little bit, but I think [I’m] nervous about what that does to us as a community. Babies need that touch to thrive, to live and now we’re distancing ourselves from each other physically. Maybe we’ll have to stare into each other’s eyes to really see one another.”

Overall, the 9-1-1 actress is trying to be careful but no “go crazy” about everything going on right now.

“It’s interesting to think about, but I’m not trying to go crazy about it,” she said. “I’m just trying to [keep] eyes open. ”

For the record, according to the CDC, it’s older individuals, those who are above 60 and up, as well as those with chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease, who have a higher risk of getting “very sick” from COVID-19.

Though older, Bassett is known for prioritizing her health and wellness. She’s spoken in detail about the fact that her mother passed away from heart disease and diabetes runs in her family, saying those realities have been the motivation to take care of herself. Bassett manages her health by working out consistently and eating clean, including forgoing cake on her 61st birthday for “birthday broccoli” instead.

That’s likely why Bassett isn’t too concerned about the “rona” virus. For those who are though, the CDC is asking you avoid having close contact with those who are sick, as well as avoid contact with large crowds. Instead, wash your hands often and if not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Also avoid touching things with bare hands that are touched by many, like door handles and elevator buttons, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and overall face.

For more tips, check out the CDC website.