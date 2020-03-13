Gabrielle Union And Sofia Vergara Joint Project Reportedly Halted After Vergara Joins ‘AGT’ Cast

According to new reports, the failure of Hollywood associates to show solidarity in the wake of Gabrielle Union’s exit from “America’s Got Talent” has led to another damaged relationship.

B. Scott is reporting that Union and Sofia Vergara were collaborating to develop a movie as a joint venture between their production companies. In the film, Union and Vergara were set to play the mothers of two gay men who are about to get married. However, that project has since been “put on hold indefinitely” as a result of Vergara joining the panel of judges for “America’s Got Talent”.

As you may recall, it was announced in February that Vergara would be stepping in as a replacement on the NBC series after Union was allegedly fired for reporting racist and sexist behavior on set.

“[Gabrielle] loved where it was going, but she can’t see herself doing [the film] with her now,” a source told the entertainment publication.

Union has yet to publicly comment on the reports and it’s unclear what will become of the project. But we definitely can’t blame Union for not wanting to be bothered Vergara in light of this recent development.

Vergara isn’t the first celebrity to drop the ball after Union’s departure from the talent-based reality show. Actor Terry Crews made headlines when he completely downplayed Union’s experience by claiming that it was one of the most diverse sets he’d ever worked on. After experiencing backlash, the actor

later apologized for his comments.

“I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience — but that is what I did,” Crews tweeted. “I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace.”

Solidarity and allyship are hard to come by in these Hollywood streets.