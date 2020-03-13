“You Killed My Brother”: Nathaniel Woods’ Sister Confronts Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Over Controversial Execution

One week after a suspected innocent man was executed in an Alabama prison, his sister confronted the state’s governor during a live event on local news.

The woman, identified as Pamela Woods, can be seen on camera as Gov. Kay Ivey takes questions during a Thursday census kick-off event, WSFA reports. As Ivey stands responding to reporters, Pamela walks up to her and says,“You killed my brother. Gov. Ivey, you killed my brother.”

Ivey’s staffers immediately lead her away as Woods calls after her. “He’s an innocent man and you killed him,” she continued. Assembled demonstrators can be heard chanting in the background.

Pamela’s brother Nathaniel Woods was convicted of murdering three Birmingham police officers in 2005, stemming from a 2004 shooting, where many rallied for his innocence. Woods’s co-defendant, Kerry Spencer, claimed Nathaniel did not fire the gun fatally striking the three men, adding that he ran instead when the shots were fired.

“Nate is absolutely innocent,” Spencer said in an interview with CNN. “That man didn’t know I was going to shoot anybody just like I didn’t know I was going to shoot anybody that day, period.”

However, prosecutors argued against Spencer claiming that did not fire the gun that claimed the officers’ lives, but the state says Woods helped orchestrate the murders. Spencer also sought to prove Woods’ innocence in a letter to the governor where he argued for his co-defendant. Woods’ case caught the attention of several prominent celebrities and civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. III, who pleaded for Woods’ execution to be halted in letters to Gov. Ivey leading up to his execution.

“Killing this African American man, whose case appears to have been strongly mishandled by the courts, could produce an irreversible injustice,” King wrote.

To no avail, Woods was executed on March 5, 2019. The decision was made after the Supreme Court declined to hear the stay of execution, after a short temporary stay was granted.

“There is no evidence, and no argument has been made, that Nathaniel Woods tried to stop the gunman from committing these heinous crimes. In fact, he later bragged about his participation in these horrific murders,” Ivey’s statement concerning her decision read.

Woods’ attorneys claim he was initially represented by a public defendant who was inexperienced in handling a capital case which resulted in a questionable defense and failed advisory of a substantial plea deal. Court records show Woods was never offered a plea deal during the trial.

“He had bad legal counsel,” Pamela Woods said, corroborating the notion after confronting Ivey on Thursday. “That’s the only thing that went wrong in his case.” She continued saying that the death penalty should be abolished and that local law enforcement investigations should be handled by the FBI instead of internally.

Protests and demonstrations continue to take place in front of Ivey’s home and statehouse after Woods’ execution. His death incites questions regarding the criminal justice system, due process and the availability of public defenders who are oftentimes overloaded or unprepared in the cases they represent.