How Daylight Saving Time Messes With You

Hopefully by now you’re just about recovered from the daylight saving time adjustment (and yes, it’s daylight saving—no plural—which I just learned myself). Did you know that some states are pushing to have daylight saving time (DST) all year round? And some are succeeding. It may not be the worst idea, getting a little more sunlight in the evening. Of course, we rob the morning of that hour, but the idea behind it must be that most people aren’t up at 5:30 am, while most people are still up at 5:30pm, and don’t like it already being dark out at that hour.

Remember that some areas of the world, like Alaska and parts of Scandinavia, experience particularly short days, enjoying just a handful of daylight hours during the winter months. That can’t be good for those who already suffer from seasonal depression. They need every extra hour of light that they can get. However, most of us probably don’t notice a huge difference in getting that extra hour—at least not in the way it’s intended. We do, unfortunately, notice all the ways the changing-of-the-clocks messes up our lives in practical ways.

I always feel like a total screw-up after we “spring forward.” I make mistakes left and right. Forget Mercury being in retrograde—that’s got nothing on the way daylight saving time messes with us. I can easily say I miss several important appointments during this time of year, and poorly organize my life. Maybe you do, too. Here are ways daylight saving time has probably messed with your life.

Some can’t wait for the sun to rise

Those who do get up particularly early—hats off to the baristas keeping the espresso machines going at our coffee shops and our bus drivers waiting at the stop, bright and early—just have to wake up in the dark now. With the sun rising closer to 7am rather than 6am now, that puts a lot of individuals in the tough spot of having to motivate themselves to get up when it’s dark out.