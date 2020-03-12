Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” & Other Black AF Songs You Can Sing While You Wash Your Hands To Prevent Coronavirus

Grammy-award winning singer Gloria Gaynor just gave her 1978 hit song “I Will Survive” another boost by using it as a demo in teaching people how to properly wash their hands during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Gaynor, 70, created a Tik Tok account where she filmed herself washing her hands for 20 seconds while lip synching to herself. 20 seconds is the amount of time medical professionals recommend when washing your hands in order to thoroughly cleanse and rid them of harmful germs.

“It only takes 20 seconds to ‘SURVIVE’!” she captioned the video on Instagram. But what really took us out were the captions she used in her post, spurring a #IWillSurviveChallenge.

The idea of listing songs with 20-second choruses came from journalist Jenn Monnier who got tons of responses after she complied her on list on Twitter.

You're supposed to wash your hands for 20 sec, which is the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice. But I'm tired of singing Happy Birthday and you probably are too, so I've done the very important public service of compiling other songs with roughly 20 sec choruses to sing: — Jen Monnier (@JenMonnier) March 2, 2020

The virus has affected over 120,000 people worldwide, according to a recent report from the World Health Organization.

As of Thursday, widespread panic continues to escalate around the globe, especially in the United States where Trump suspended flights to 26 European countries over a 30-day period beginning on Friday. Italy seems to be at its most vulnerable state after officials mandated a nation-wide lockdown due to the prevalence of coronavirus which has spread countrywide. According to The New York Times, Italy reports over 15,000 cases.

Following Trump’s announcement a series of startling headlines began to erupt, first with the reveal that award-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus, and secondly with the announcement of the NBA indefinitely suspending the remainder of its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive. On Thursday, a second Utah Jazz player tested positive.

Earlier in the week several American colleges and Universities announced closures or plan to switch to an online model, where students can take their allotted courses.

So it’s safe to say that Auntie Gloria is definitely onto something with her #IWillSurviveChallenge.

We took it upon ourselves to list a few other Blackity-Black songs with 20-second (or more) choruses that you can sing and bounce to while you scrub your hands. Remember to adhere to any precautionary measures that you can in order to keep you and your family safe!