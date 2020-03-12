“People Just Assume Everything Is Good” Danielle Brooks Opens Up About Postpartum Depression

From the outside looking in, Danielle Brooks seems like a light. She smiles big, laughs loud and exudes joy. But having a baby girl, Freeya Carel, on November 16, 2019, Brooks’ life is different. And naturally, she’s going through some physical, emotional and psychological changes.

During her sit down with ESSENCE’S Yes ,Girl! podcast, she spoke about how she’s handling postpartum depression as a new mom. See what she had to say below.

“The postpartum thing is real and I’m going through it…with a smile. But it’s hard, bouncing back, feeling like you have to look a certain way, especially in the industry I’m in. And also, your body’s going through so many changes, stuff I’ve never experienced before.

In the beginning, my first month postpartum, I was very much like, ‘I’m rejecting this!’ Cuz I’m all about speaking what you want over your life. ‘I’m not giving in to this depression thing.’ And then I had to be real with myself like ‘I’m going through it right now. And this is hard. I’m crying three times a week, maybe even more if I’m being real.’ Just to acknowledge it first and then find ways to deal with that…that’s where I’m at right now.”

“I don’t want to go to the doctor because I don’t want no drugs. I don’t want to be medicated. Like, Tiffany Haddish—love her—and she was talking about her depression and how people are so quick to put you on drugs and stuff. But she was like when you have a baby, the baby is crying, you’re not going to sit there and say, ‘Oh, the baby’s crying. We need to give the baby drugs!’ No, you’re going to nurture the baby, take care of the baby, hug the baby. We should do the same thing with ourselves. And that’s how I feel. I just need to get a massage every week maybe. Figure out something!”

“With this celebrity thing—and I hate using that word—but being in the public eye, people just assume everything is good. Like, I’m not human and not supposed to be emotional and cry and feel things. I go through it too! And people need to know that side as well.”

You can listen to Danielle’s full interview below.