Kamala Harris Speaks About The Way Mainstream Media Covered Her As A Black Candidate

Shortly before Kamala Harris ended her bid for the highest office in the land, there was a moment that let me know that she was going to have to a long road ahead of her. It was the time a young White journalist, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, described the call of the historically Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, “screeching.”

Now, that Harris has dropped out of the race, she spoke about that moment and the other instances in which she noticed that the way White journalists were reporting about her was different from the other candidates.

In an interview with Black journalists, including one from BuzzFeed, Harris said, “”The point is there was a journalist who was covering the presidential race who was unfamiliar with the Divine Nine and the history of black sororities and fraternities in America, which is a deep and profound history.”

When asked how her identity as a Black candidate affected the media’s treatment of her, Harris said, “I mean, there are so many examples, and I’m just still too close to it.”

Harris, who dropped out of the race in January, endorsed former vice president Joe Biden in his presidential run.

Harris shared that there was a time she was left entirely off a poll graphic while other White candidates who had fewer numbers than her were included. Another time, a journalist asked her why she attended Howard University over the predominately white schools her family members attended.

Harris said, “For anyone who knows the history of HBCUs in America, you’ll know that we refer to Howard as the Mecca… We had to constantly explain who we are as people, and our character,”

Speaking ­directly to the journalists, Harris said, “If you don’t notice the shine in the little black girl’s eyes because you don’t look in their eyes, you’re not going to write about that.”