Man Found Guilty In Fatal Stabbing Of Oakland Teen Nia Wilson At BART Station

John Lee Cowell, a Bay area man who willfully stabbed two Oakland sisters, killing one as they rode a BART Train, was convicted of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Cowell, 29, was found guilty by jurors in relation to the fatal stabbing and racially motivated attack of Nia Wilson, an 18-year-old who was exiting a Bay Area Rapid Transit train at the MacAruthur Station on July 22, 2018. According to NBC Bay Area, jurors deliberated for two hours before they submitted the verdict.

Cowell was found guilty of attempted murder in the stabbing of Letifah Wilson, 27, who was also injured in the attack. A third sister, Tashiya Wilson, was present train but was not attacked or physically injured.

The next phase of the trial takes place on Wednesday where jurors will determine whether or not Cowell is criminally insane. If he’s found to be mentally unstable he spend the remainder of his life in a psychiatric hospital, but if the jury rejects his claim he faces life in prison without parole.

Since the onslaught of Wilson’s tragic death, Cowell’s lawyers argued he was not mentally sound to face trial. Cowell pleaded not guilty by means of insanity, contending that he is schizophrenic.

The trio of sisters were on their way home around 9:30 p.m. on the evening of July 22 and had just departed the train when they were attacked by Cowell. Cowell approached the group and slashed the throats of the two Wilson sister’s with Nia’s proving to be fatal–the attack was captured on surveillance video. After a day-long search Cowell was arrested after police found him roaming a BART Train. Protestors took to the streets, much like they did several years before in the tragic shooting death of Oscar Grant who was killed by a BART police officer.

During the trial and prior, witnesses proclaim the attack was due to the Nia and Letifah’s race. Cowell’s attack spurred conversations about racism and white supremacy, tied with the climate of Trump’s election and the repeated attacks on Black bodies by local law enforcement and vigilantes.

On the stand Cowell testified that he believed the sisters were a gang of aliens who had attempted to kidnap his grandmother. He also spoke of how he got into a fight with a Black woman days before the stabbing and began provoking a separate Black women directly after the attack.

Jonathan Davis, the Wilson family lawyer argued against Cowell’s lawyers in court, stating that he was fully aware of his action.

Davis shared a statement on Tuesday night expressing his clients felt “grateful for the hard work of the D.A.’s office and the jury’s decision.”

“This is part of the healing process,” he continued.

In April 2019, Wilson’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against BART.