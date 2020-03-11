3-Year-Old Boy Left Behind During School Trip To The Rodeo. School Doesn’t Inform His Mom Until 3 Days Later

A Houston, Texas, mother is enraged after she discovered that her son was left behind during a school trip to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Kelsey Williams, mom to three-year-old Karter Williams, sat down with local station KTRK to discuss the horror she felt when she received the news.

“What if he felt like, ‘I’m not going to see my mom. My teacher’s left me. My friends left me,'” Williams said as tears fell down her face. “Was he crying?”

“CARELESS AND IRRESPONSIBLE”

A mother is furious after learning her son was lost and left behind by his class while on a field trip to the rodeo. He’s just 3 years old! What HISD has to say about it…at 10 #abc13 pic.twitter.com/s9YJ5W0jCM — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) March 11, 2020

Karter and his classmates from the Head Start program at Thompson Elementary were enjoying a trip at the Rodeo last Friday when he became separated from the group. Williams is unclear on how long her son was wandering the grounds before he was discovered by an unknown man who connected Karter with another class from the school who were also on the trip.

At the same time, Karter’s class left and returned to campus without him.

On Monday Williams was incited to anger when the school’s principal informed her of what transpired, instead of Karter’s teacher, three days after the event. Because Karter returned to school with a different class and was picked up by his caregivers at a separate time, there was no way for his mom to know of the day’s averted crisis.

“Why did you not report it?” said Williams. “‘Well, he was back at the school, we found him,'” she continued, mimicking the school’s response.

“‘We’ didn’t find him. Someone else found him, a man. I don’t know the man’s name. I don’t know what the man looks like. I’m thankful for him, but I don’t know who that man is.”

After learning of the event Williams contacted and met with an administrator in the Houston Independent School District. She feels the teacher should be disciplined in regards to what happened with her son.

HISD released a statement in regards to what transpired, not specifically stating whether any action was taken with the teacher involved.

HISD is aware of an incident involving a Thompson Elementary School student who was inadvertently separated from his class while on a field trip to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo last Friday. The student was located within minutes by an event attendee who quickly reunited the student with another class from his school. The student was safely transported back to the campus with that class.The district works diligently to ensure the well-being of every child entrusted to our care, as the safety of our students is always our top priority.”

Williams is hesitant on sending her son back to school after the harrowing event.

“For you to be so careless, irresponsible, nonchalant… I honestly don’t think that she should be an educator or someone to protect children,” she said.