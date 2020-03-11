Former Olive Garden Hostess To File Lawsuit After Customer Demanded A Server Who Wasn’t Black

An Evansville, Indiana, teen is preparing to legally fight back after she claims she was exposed to racial discrimination during her shift at a local Olive Garden restaurant.

According to the Evansville Courier and Press, 16-year-old Amira Donahue recently stepped down from her position at a local Olive Garden franchise where she claimed she experienced harassment and retaliation in response to several news stories describing an encounter incurred with a white patron who loudly asked for a non-Black server while they were seated.

Donahue retained the law firm Danks and Danks who confirmed her resignation in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“After Amira spoke up about being discriminated against by an Olive Garden customer, she has been harassed by and retaliated against by her coworkers and superiors,” the post states. “Amira told her superiors about the harassment and retaliation by her coworkers, and Olive Garden failed to stop it from continuing.”

“Amira did her best to overcome the adversity at Olive Garden, but her environment had become intolerable. The final straw happened yesterday evening when Amira overheard a coworker say, ‘black people will do anything for money’ and ‘I don’t like her,’” the statement continues.

On February 29, Donahue was working her shift when she sat customers who reportedly berated her during their time in the restaurant, while asking for a non-Black server within earshot of Donahue. Her claims were supported by two other Black employees who say they were also harassed in the attack.

“Racism is still prevalent in 2020!” Donahue posted on Facebook a day after the incident. “After years of experiencing microaggressions and attitudes simply because of my color, I never thought I would be publicly embarrassed like I was yesterday.”

“The lady also made comments about me to another co-worker saying that I am not family-friendly and that I should go work at a strip club instead of an Olive Garden,” she told local station WEHT. “[She asked] ‘am I even black, am I from here, am I from America,’ — just like offhand comments like that and referring me to the ‘other one.’ ”

After the on-duty manager complied with the request to swap servers, an internal investigation warranted the manager’s termination.

“We have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind, and the manager involved no longer works for our company,” according to a statement from an Olive Garden spokesperson.

But the work environment became unbearable for Donahue who said she experienced bullying and verbal harassment from coworkers in the days following.

According to a March 9 report by the Evansville Courier & Press, a second employee has also retained Danks and Danks in regards to the events on February 29. The individual has not been named because they have not publicly come forward.

Danks and Danks plans to file a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Donahue’s behalf.

“We stand with Amira and fully support her decision. She has been strong in facing adversity and brave for exposing it,” Danks and Danks concluded in their Facebook statement. “We will continue the fight for Amira and hold Olive Garden responsible for its treatment of employees.”