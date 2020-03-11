Award-Winning Journalist Isha Sesay Calls Us To Remember & Honor The Kidnapped Chibok Girls In Her New Book

On April 14, 2014, a captivating and heartbreaking story engulfed us within its grasp, causing us to examine the extent of humanity and the power within.

At the time journalist Isha Sesay was working at CNN as an anchor and correspondent for CNN International, where she was tasked with covering breaking news from a global perspective. Much of her work focused around Africa and the continent’s ever-changing economic and global prominence over the last 30 years.

Sesay, born in England and raised in her parents’ native homeland of Sierra Leone, possessed the range to talk about the continent with authority, knowledge and nuance, tenants which are profoundly lacking in today’s news coverage regarding Africa.

One day while in the newsroom, Sesay recalled hearing rumblings from on the ground reporters that a group of Nigerian girls had been kidnapped from a secondary school in the city of Chibok, a north-east town located in the local government area of the Borno State.

“I think the thing that was remarkable about this story was that really right from the very beginning it was shrouded in a lot of confusion because it had happened in a place that is so far from the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos,” Sesay said in an interview with MadameNoire.

“So the information came out piecemeal. We knew girls had been taken. The question of how many and the circumstances was really murky, you know? And that’s what also struck me when it crossed that girls had been taken,” she continued.

Soon the rumblings would turn into a domestic and global crisis. 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped by the terrorist group Boko Haram, a militant Islamic group which had wrecked havoc on parts of Northern Nigeria for almost 20 years. Their mission remains to eradicate Western influence and to evoke an Islamic State. It is a far, far cry from the teachings of Islam, compounded by a variety of factors that lead to radicalization including economic hardship, disillusionment with the government, and the misleading promise of wealth and power.

“You’re fighting an enemy that isn’t afraid to die,” said Sesay.

The school was targeted for teaching girls, a practice aligning at the core of Boko Haram’s philosophy which seeks to delegitimize women, who, if given the tools to education are viewed as a direct threats to their ideology. For we know that if one girl or woman gains access to the power within a book, the whole town, village, or country does as well.

After weeks of outcry, #BringBackOurGirls began to trend on social media and gained traction in the news. It ballooned so large that Former First Lady Michelle Obama was photographed in a now iconic image holding a white cardboard with the hashtag in the White House.

Sesay found herself drawn to the story, leading much of CNN’s coverage. It was important to her that the story remained central in an attention-deficit news cycle where oftentimes stories pertaining to Black bodies are erased in its mist.

The stories of the girls trying to obtain a natural, human right hit Sesay due to her familial history. While she grew up in a middle class home, her mother came from a town very similar to Chibok. Sesay knew all to well the doors the pathway of education unlocks, just like it did for her family.

“It was always felt to me, and it does feel to me that when you kind of ‘ascend’ if you will, that you have a special duty, obligation to shine a light and to humanize, those people—my people from those parts of the world who are so easily overlooked and forgotten, and who are minimized and dehumanized,” she said.

“I felt the loss and that they had been robbed, quite strongly,” said Sesay. “I make no apologies of the fact that I jumped in with both feet and I jumped in with my heart clearly on display. Because I also think that when it comes to Africa, when it comes to Black and Brown, people can be rather emotionless.”

By 2016, it seemed the story had lost the attention of the news cycle leaving Sesay shell-shocked. The affected families roamed without answers, while their daughters remained gone.

“For me it felt like a cold case, it had gone cold. And I just couldn’t understand how in this day and age with all this technology and all this ability to spy, infiltrate and monitor people, this outcry globally, how it could lead to this place in early 2016 where nothing was happening,” she continued. “And I felt like a book was the best way to kind of capture the context of how it happened, the responses, to pay tribute to the girls, to honor their families,” she said.

Sesay soon began embarking on writing the book that she wanted to read and was born to tell, Beneath The Tamarind Tree. In the midst of pitching the book, only one girl had returned to her community. In the midst of writing the book, 21 girls were placed back with their families.

Beneath The Tamarind Tree intertwines Sesay’s journalistic account of the Chibok girls, with the journeys of Priscilla, Saa and Dorcas, three of the girls who bravely came forward to tell their story. It uncovers the unspeakable horrors the collective faced, including abuse, rape, and brokenness, but aims above and all to tell a story of victory and redemption.

“It was a feat but worth it,” she said.

“276 were taken that night, 57 escaped in the hours afterwards. So 219 girls disappeared into the forest,” said Sesay. “So we’re working with the 219 that disappeared. Well out of that 219, 107 are back and 112 are still missing. So of the 107, just less than 90 of them are in a school in north-eastern Nigeria. Some of the 57 who escaped are also in school,” Sesay said. The girls attend the New Foundation School which is part of the American University of Nigeria.

Sesay still remains in touch with some of them as they have undoubtedly become a part of her journey as a woman, humanitarian and journalist.

“They are doing remarkably well when you consider everything they’ve been through,” she continued. “I always say to me that the most striking them about them is that they still have so much light and so much joy. Which you would think that after all the hardships and the terror —the trauma would have extinguished, and that’s not the case,” she said.

But the reign of Boko Haram’s terror is not over. The group continues to evoke fear using bombings, kidnappings and overall violence to bend their will. Sesay made it very clear that the girls are at times confined within the grasp of PTSD, which is attended to by school administrators and the love they share with each other and their families.

Sesay confessed that while she’s often aggrieved for the families who have been abandoned, the concept of faith and optimism continues to pull through.

“Believing that if we keep pushing this forward, if we keep the light trained on this story and continue to make noise, and continue to say that this cannot be allowed to happen, or be allowed to stay as is, that we will see a breakthrough. And so I’m guided by that hope and that optimism,” she said. “And the fact that I have an incritiquable will to fight.”

