Cynthia Bailey On Watching Former Assistant Carlton Morton On Love Is Blind: “I Don’t Agree With The Way He Handled Things”

If you watch Love Is Blind and also stay glued to social media, then you may have seen video that surfaced of Carlton Morton appearing on Real Housewives of Atlanta during Season 5 in 2012. He was an assistant for Cynthia Bailey and got into a heated argument with Kenya Moore after he felt she was being disrespectful to aspiring models who were going through a casting call Bailey was putting together for a JET “Beauty of the Week” event. It was the first time he called a woman a “b—h” on camera, but as we know, it would not be the last.

As it turns out, Bailey continued to keep in touch with and stay friendly with Morton, post-assistant duties and despite the drama that played out on TV then. While appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, Bailey was asked by a caller what she thought about him blowing up on the Netflix dating experiment, which has become a huge hit, and she commended him for getting to live his truth as a bisexual man.

“I knew I was going to get this question,” she laughed. “I did watch the show and looking on the bright side of what I took from the show, I’m glad he came out and he’s free to be himself and be who he wants to be.”

She also was honest about feeling like he went too far with short-lived fiancée Diamond Jack, whom he called a “b—h” after she didn’t have the reaction she wanted to his revelation post-proposal.

“I don’t agree with the way he handled things, honestly, towards the end of his time on the show,” she said.

Nevertheless, she supports Morton and has been speaking with him. He most recently had people nervous on social media after sharing a post on Instagram saying, “I’M DONE” and saying his celebrity “friends” hadn’t stepped up to defend his character. He revealed after the fact that he was doing okay, and in therapy to handle the whirlwind everything has been.

“I’ve been talking to him, trying to give him some positive counsel because he’s been going through a really, really, tough time,” Bailey told host Andy Cohen.