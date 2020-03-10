Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Registers As A Sex Offender In California After Arrest

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has officially registered as a sex offender in California after he failed to disclose his status when the couple moved to the state from New York last year, according to E! News.

Petty, 41, was indicted by a grand jury on February 25 for failure to disclose that he relocated to California in July 2019, which is a requirement of the 2006 Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). According to the law, Petty was required to update his status within 10 days.

The initial charge stems from a 1995 conviction of first-degree attempted rape where he served close to four years in prison. Petty also served seven years in jail after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter where he was released in 2013.

Petty turned himself in to U.S. Marshals on March 4 in relation to a November 15 traffic stop in Beverly Hills where law enforcement discovered he had not yet registered in the state, but was registered in New York, according to TMZ, who first reported the news.

He was released on $100,000 bond shortly after his arrest. Under the requirements of his bond, he will have to wear an ankle monitor and will not be allowed to travel outside of the state. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office recently dropped the charge of failing to register as a sex offender because he faces identical federal charges. Petty is expected to appear in court for the federal trial on April 28. If convicted he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Minaj and Petty married in October 2019 after over a year of dating. Minaj revealed that Petty was a prior childhood sweetheart and the two enjoyed a romantic relationship while they were teens in Queens, New York.

Minaj has previously commented on Petty’s rape charge via social media. “He was 15, she was 16. In a relationship,” Nicki Tweeted in 2018, defending her then boyfriend. “But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”