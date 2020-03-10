Great Moments You’ll Have With Your Aging Parents

Unless you’re one of those individuals who is super close with her family, has always called her mother to tell her everything, and rushed home to visit her parents every chance she got, then you’ve probably had some distance between you and your parents for a while. It’s a natural distance. From the time you’re born until you’re 18, your parents are your disciplinarians, so naturally, there is some distance there because they make the rules and you follow them. Then there are those teen years when you hide a lot from your parents. Like going to that party, when you said you’d be sleeping at your friend’s house. Or riding in cars with older boys. Or trying a certain substance under the bleachers when you said you were in soccer practice. Yup, raising teens is a b*tch. This secret-keeping likely goes on well into your twenties. It’s not like you wanted your mom to ever know that you were hooking up with two dudes at once when you were 23, or that you used a fake ID during college.

As you can see, it’s you versus them, for a long time. Until one day, it’s not. One of the interesting and cool things about becoming an adult is that you suddenly completely appreciate and understand your parents in all new ways. “Some day you’ll understand,” they used to say to you (when you were being a little brat). You never thought that day would come. You thought they were just saying that to excuse whatever they were doing at the time. But now that day has come, and you totally get it.

You realize what total warriors your parents were for making you do what was best and healthiest and safest for you, even when you A) didn’t appreciate them for it and B) were even angry with them over it. They took the tantrums and the name-calling, all for the sake of helping make you the best person you could be. Now you see it. Here are cool moments you have with your parents when you’re an adult.

Appreciating the discipline

Even when you complained that you hated piano practice or never wanted to return to softball practice, they made you go. They made you finish what you started. You thought they were insensitive to you. But, no. They just didn’t want to coddle you. They wanted you to get in the habit of being a finisher from a young age, and it’s proven to be an important part of your success in life. They weren’t insensitive to your struggle: they knew the struggle was good for you.