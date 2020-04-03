When Outside Reopens Consider These Luxury Travel Ideas For The Low

With social-distancing and lockdown measures being in place in virtually every U.S. state and territory, not to mention hundreds of countries around the world, one of the things most of us love to do and look forward to is no longer an option: travel. Yet, as week three of quarantining comes to an end and we face another month of shut-in orders, I’ve found one of the things that helps keep me going mentally is imagining the things I’ll do once the restrictions are lifted which, again, brings me back to travel.

While we know there will be some hesitation to immediately jump right back into life as it was pre-corona, which may not even be possible, there will also be a strong desire to explore more than ever before. Unfortunately, due to the financial impact of the pandemic, few of us will have big bucks to splurge on a luxury vacation. The good news is there are ways to experience the crème de la crème without breaking the bank. Here are a few ways you can treat yourself after a hard beginning to 2020.

Fly JetSuiteX

Ready to live that private jet life? JetSuiteX gives you access to your own private terminal and can get you from your car to the runway in fifteen minutes. Imagine skipping the headache of lines and TSA, all for under $150. The only catch is JetSuiteX currently only flies to west coast cities.

Check into Conrad Cartagena

Cartagena continues to be on everyone’s travel bucket list, and fortunately, it’s a very affordable city. Conrad Hotels have luxury properties all over the world, and their location in Cartagena comes with a very affordable price tag. Nightly room rates can run as low at $130, with views of the Caribbean ocean as an added bonus. The five-star hotel also has a spa, golf course, beachfront swimming pools and 7 restaurants.

Have a South African Wine Getaway

During low season (September-April), South Africa’s winelands become a prime location to enjoy some of the best grapes in the world at a fraction of the cost. Check into Franschhoek Boutique Hotel, which can run as low as $180 per night. This property is just outside of Cape Town and is surrounded by world class restaurants, art galleries, bakeries and trolleys that provide transportation to wine tastings.

Consider Marrakech

As one of the most beautiful and culturally rich cities in the world, Marrakech offers so much for any traveler. Best of all, many of its accommodations, called riads, are incredibly affordable– and gorgeous. These private homes are decorated with the gorgeous tiles, colors and textures that make Marrakech so special. Many even have pools. A riad can run anywhere from $50 per night onward. For options under $150 a night, try Riad Dar Alfarah and Riad Papillon.

Dip Into a Destination Spa

There are a number of incredible resort spas around the world that cost a pretty penny to check into. A way around the exorbitant overnight stay is to purchase a day pass. The infamous La Mamounia is Marrakech, for example, offers a day pass to its luxurious spa for around $65 USD. The spa at Terranea Resort right outside of Los Angeles offers a spay day pass for $90.

Consider A Castle

Yes, you read that correctly. There are a number of castles available for rent on AirBnB with a very affordable price tag. Be queen for a day at Upton Castle in Wales for $122 per night. It’s located near gorgeous beaches, restaurants and pubs. The Couffins Castle in France is just 20 minutes away from one of the world’s best wine regions: Bordeaux. For a group of up to ten people, it would cost around $100 per person, per night.

Skip the More Popular Greek Islands for This Gem

Yes, everyone loves their sunset shots on the Greek Islands of Santorini and Mykonos, but Milos is an incredible option for less crowds and cheaper travel. There are over 80 beaches and incredible local food that won’t cost nearly as much as the more tourist populated islands nearby. Artemis Deluxe Rooms is approximately $150 per night and has an infinity pool for that Instagrammable shot.