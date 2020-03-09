Misty Copeland Continues To Call Out The Use Of Blackface In Russian Ballet

I’m always perplexed when people, White, Black and others attempt to describe race and racism as an American concept. That’s just true. It was Europe who colonized most of the world. And when they ventured off to destroy the populations in these nations around the world, they brought their beliefs of superiority with them. What we have now, in terms of beauty standards, economic opportunities and resources is a direct result.

There is still racism in Europe. And ballerina Misty Copeland is calling it out. She’s been doing so for a few months now.

According to CNN, this past December, Copeland, who was the first female African-American principal dancer, for the American Ballet Theatre, posted a picture of two dancers ready to perform the classic ballet La Bayadère for the Russian ballet company, Bolshoi Theatre.

It’s a tragic love story set in India.

The dancers, inexplicably, were in blackface.

She captioned the photo, “Why Misty Copeland’s accomplishment CANNOT be used in the ‘Racism is over now argument.’”

Vladimir Urin, director of the theatre, essentially shrugged off Copeland’s criticism saying, “The ballet, La Bayadère, has been performed thousands of times in this production in Russia and abroad, and the Bolshoi Theatre will not get involved in such a discussion.”

But just because Bolshoi will not speak of it, that hasn’t stopped Misty Copeland.

According to theGrio, last week, during Black Enterprise’s Women of Power Summit, she continued speaking about the discrimination Black dancers continue to face.

“They’re (Bolshoi Theatre) one of the biggest, most elite companies in the world, they’re in Russia, and they still perform in blackface. I … made it aware to the broader world just by posting a photo of the little girls in blackface. I don’t think I can ever go back to Russia now,” she added to some laughter in the crowd. “I don’t think they’ll let me in…I’ve gotten so much backlash, which is just crazy. It turned into me bullying some little girls because I exposed what they are doing and have been doing,” Copeland added. She said the artistic director refuses to stop having the dancers wear blackface in some ballets and has said Russia is fine to do so since they don’t share the United States’ history with slavery.”

Misty, like so many of us, was just tired.

“These types of battles are so necessary but it’s really painful and hard.”