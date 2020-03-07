After Lizzo Called Them Out, TikTok Restored Her Videos In Her Swimsuit

Lizzo knew something wasn’t right when she noticed her videos of her flaunting her voluptuous body in a swimsuit disappearing from her TikTok account. She wasted no time in calling them out and posted a video mouthing the words to “I Know.”

“Tiktok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits…But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits…I wonder why Tiktok…we need to talk.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer is known for calling out those who fat shame and treat the more curvaceous like they are less than. She implied that TikTok took her video down because she isn’t a skinny-mini in a two-piece. The app denied that they were being bias by taking down her videos. A rep told Page Six that they thought she was flashing her underwear which would be violating the platform’s community guidelines. Once the video was reviewed it was restored to her account.

Whether TikTok likes it or not, nothing will stop the 31-year-old from flaunting her curves on any and every platform.

“I love my body. No matter what angle you shoot it at … my body is just so f–king beautiful all the time,” the Michigan native told V Magazine last year. “I may talk s–t about it sometimes, but f–k. She’s still a bad b—h.”

Now that she has won this battle she has to focus on her legal battle. She was recently sued by two brothers, Jeremiah and Justin Raisen, who claim they partially wrote her hit single “Truth Hurts.”

“They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it,” the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram about their claims. “There was no one in the room when I wrote ‘Truth Hurts,’ except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth.”