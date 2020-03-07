R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty In New Indictment But More Charges Are On The Way

R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty in his new indictment that names a new accuser and child pornography charges. While this federal indictment added a new alleged victim, there may be more charges being thrown Kelly’s way soon.

Page Six reports that federal agents seized over 100 electronic devices from a storage unit he has outside of Chicago. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, denies that anything that can be used against the criminalized crooner will be found.

“We expect that they’re not going to find anything incriminating,” he said.

There is also a seventh victim that will be coming forward. There are hopes that new evidence that actually does incriminate the 53-year-old will be found, and the government reportedly plans to file new charges against him in the next few weeks. Due to more changes to come, US District Judge Harry Leinenweber has been calling for Kelly’s trial date to be pushed back from April 23rd to October 13th.

Kelly is facing state and federal charges in New York, Illinois and Minnesota. His charges include sexual misconduct, criminal sexual abuse and racketeering. His co-defendants, former employee Milton Brown and co-manager Derell McDavid, are charged with trying to retrieve Kelly’s explicit video by paying thousands of dollars in an attempt to dodge criminal charges. McDavid and Brown have also plead not guilty.

One of Kelly’s former live-in girlfriends, Azriel Clary, returned home to her family in December of last year and has been sharing her horrific experience of being with Kelly. She will be appearing in an upcoming documentary produced by the Asis Entertainment Network and in a clip she shared a shocking detail about the abuse she endured.

“He has a video of me–he made me do this video actually of me, doing a number two in a cup and then eating out of the cup,” she said while on the phone with a federal agent.

His other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage , has remained silent and claims to still be loyal to Kelly.