How I Failed Visiting My Man’s Religious Family

My partner is religious and I am not. Honestly, it doesn’t affect us very much—hardly at all, really. I’ve known since we started dating that the reason he can’t stick around to make brunch with me on Sundays is that he goes to church. I know sometimes he steps away to read the bible. Once we became serious, he did ask me to not use the Lord’s name in vain so much, which I didn’t even realize I did. It was just a knee-jerk reaction. It didn’t mean anything to me. I’d just say, “Jesus Christ!” when I was surprised by something or, “God damnit!” when something bad happened. I didn’t grow up in a religious household, and heard my parents use those phrases all of the time. It never occurred to me that, to somebody else, they meant something. To me, they were just another version of saying the F-word, or something like that. But I understood his request, and I adjusted. It’s still hard for me sometimes.

So then I met his parents. They’re religious and I knew that. But they know I’m not, and spending time, one-on-one with each of them (they’re divorced, so that’s done separately) was pretty easy. In an intimate setting they got to understand that I’m a good person (hopefully) so they are more forgiving of my not being religious, and don’t really judge me for certain things that may not hold up to their typical standards. That was all fine and good until…we visited his bigger, extended family, who is quite religious. I didn’t have the benefit of the doubt of those long, one-on-one interactions to show them I’m a decent human. I was just the atheist who was messing up. Here are ways I was underprepared to visit my partner’s religious family.

via GIPHY

Our cohabitation secret

My partner and I had been living together for a couple of years by the time I met his extended family. And today, we’ve been living together for a long time, unmarried. Though pre-marital cohabitation is sort of frowned upon in his religion, his parents, at least, were cool about it. They themselves were divorced, so they’d given up on some of those more strict ideas about how to handle relationships and marriage. But I let it slip that we lived together in front of his extended family, and got in a bit of trouble. I guess I wasn’t supposed to mention that.