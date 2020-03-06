Forever FLOTUS Gotta Have A Life Too: Michelle Obama Spotted Enjoying A Twerking Dancer At Christina Aguilera’s Concert

Michelle Obama was caught in the midst of having a girl’s night out on Wednesday after she was spotted enjoying Christina Aguilera’s Xperience Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theatre. Obama was in town as a guest speaker at the Ultimate Software Connections Conference.

In the video first obtained by TMZ Obama is shown seated with her friends and enjoying herself during Aguilera’s rendition of Lady Marmalade. All of a sudden one of Aguilera’s male dancers goes behind the barrier and begins to twerk in front of Obama.

Instead of secret service rushing him out the paint, or a wave/dismissal from Obama, she openly welcomes the show in front of her, as the dancer flashes his gold backless chaps. Obama confirms her excitement with a few air claps and air swats at the dancer’s backside!

The dancer moves on to one of Obama’s friends sitting next to her and climbs on the barrier in front of the group. At the same time Aguilera comes into the frame and makes a short stop in front of the group with a line of dancers. After the performance, the group is seen escorted out by security.

Prior to her trip to Las Vegas Obama shared a birthday post noting that she was focused on redefining her life again as both of her children are now in college.

“I’m looking forward to devoting some quality time to my friends and to myself–and of course to that husband of mine, too. I’m looking to make this year the best one yet–can’t wait to keep you all posted along the way,” he wrote.

As we know, Obama also never shies away from a good two-step and is known for her love of dancing. During her time as First Lady, she created Let’s Move! a 2010 health initiative encouraging school children to exercise as a way to combat childhood obesity. The campaign was also paired with policy initiatives promoting clean eating and exercise, while also offering healthier alternatives for school lunches.

It’s always fun to watch the Obamas enjoy themselves with all they experienced during former Barack Obama’s presidency. Yes to girl nights, letting loose and leaving Uncle Barack at home!