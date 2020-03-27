Beauty Of 5: Jump Start Your Hair Journey With Natural Beauty’s Ultimate Hair Growth Kit

Postpartum shedding, poorly installed protective styles, stress, and slacking off on your hair care routine are just a few of the many reasons why you may have suffered a recent hair growth setback. The good news, however, is that, unless there’s an underlying medical condition, hair is constantly growing. And achieving a long length is just a matter of piecing together a plan to retain length that you already have as your hair continues to grow.

Haircare company Natural Beauty Hair can help with that. The brand sells a number of extension options, from wigs to weave bundles and clip-ins, bit it also offers products to help you add length naturally with its Ultimate Hair Growth Kit. Here are the essential items that will help you kick off your next hair journey the right way.

Safe for use in both children and adults, Natural Beauty Hair’s Natural Growth Butter conditions and moisturizes the hair and scalp, strengthens strands and stimulates growth. It can also be used as a treatment for thinning edges. Ingredients include shea butter, aloe vera, castor oil, jojoba oil, hemp seed oil, wheat germ oil, grapeseed oil, glycerin, and coconut oil, and fragrance. It is perfect to use as a staple moisturizer in any hair regimen.