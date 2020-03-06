Pleasure P Says There’s More To The Story Regarding His Arrest At Checkers

On Thursday, R&B singer Pleasure P was arrested and charged with battery in connection to an allegation that he threw a bag of food at a Miami Gardens Checkers employee during the middle of a heated dispute over his order.

A female worker at the drive-thru window claimed that Pleasure P became irate during the dispute which began at the intercom and carried over when he drove up to the drive-thru window, got out of his car to hand her $60 and shoved the bag into her chest.

The lead singer of Pretty Ricky was taken into custody where he was ordered to pay a $1,500 bond before his release.

However, shortly after the story went viral Pleasure P took to Instagram to reveal his side of the story, stating that he would never physically assault a woman and that he plans to hire a lawyer to investigate the Checker’s employee and the officer involved in his arrest.

“Moving forward we are definitely gonna look into revealing the truth in this situation. This will not go the way they think this is gonna go. I was wrongfully arrested, instead of checkers having better customer service and correcting my order,” he began.

Pleasure P then claims that he was the one who was assaulted during the incident which transpired around 5 a.m. on Thursday morning.

“Food was thrown at me and the staff was very disrespectful. I asked for a refund and she refused to refund me. Like anybody I became upset but not to the point where I got physical with anyone. I think me being in my position, i should have just let her keep the 60 dollars even tho my order wasn’t correct.”

“Action will be taken on this employee, the officer who wrongfully arrested me will be investigated and my lawyers will be in contact with @checkersrally,” he continued.

In the police report, the arresting officer stated that he smelled alcohol on Pleasure’s P’s breath during their exchange.

In the video Pleasure P continues making his case as he’s seated alongside his band mate Baby Blue.

“Don’t believe the f—–g hype,” he begins. “Whatever they saying is not true. I’m not going to really explain myself because I don’t feel like I have to, but I’m definitely going to look into what really happened. And y’all will be hearing the real story of what actually did take place. But come on man, y’all know I’m not going out like that. I ain’t put my hands on no female or nothing crazy like that.”

Pretty Ricky and the rest of the members of The Millennium Tour are scheduled to appear in New York City on Friday.