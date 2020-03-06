Actress Storm Reid And NBA Star Steph Curry Team Up On Empowering Under Armour Sneaker For International Women’s Day

She’s known for her work on-screen, while he’s known for his style of play on the basketball court, but actress Storm Reid and NBA star Steph Curry are teaming up to empower young women for Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8).

The NBA champion is an Under Armour ambassador, as well as a girl dad. After seeing a few of Reid’s projects, and also learning about her Bamazing initiative, he decided he wanted to collaborate with her and Under Armor to uplift the ladies, and to provide them with a chic basketball shoe in a dreamy purple colorway designed by the star.

“I am continuing my commitment to providing a platform to empower young women in partnership with my team at Under Armour,” Curry said in a press release for the collaboration. “We will deliver the Curry 7 Bamazing colorway for International Women’s Day 2020, which Storm helped to inspire, adding her own design touches to the sockliner with Bamazing branding and words of encouragement such as Btrue and Bbrave. Best of all, this Curry 7 colorway celebrates young women who inspire and supports their dreams through higher education scholarships.”

He has provided scholarships in the past, but this year Curry is offering four $30,000 scholarships. They will be awarded to four outstanding young women from Oakland who are looking to attend college this fall. They will be selected based on their academic success, community service as well as essays they wrote about times in their lives where they struggled with feeling underrated and underestimated. Scholarship recipients are set to be announced on Saturday, March 7, during a Golden State Warriors home game at halftime.

As for the Curry 7 Bamazing colorway sneaker, it will be released worldwide on Friday, March 6 for $140 through Under Armour’s website, stores and at select retailers. The shoe, will also be worn by deserving young women from the Bay Area as part of Chase’s “It’s Our Game” community ticket initiative. They will be attending the game on March 7 where the scholarship winners will be announced, and will receive a pair of the shoes. Reid and Curry also teamed up for something off the court, hosting a film-making workshop earlier this week in the Bay Area. They worked with rising female creatives to come up with individual short films based on a concept from Under Armour. Each spot will seek to celebrate young female athletes who inspire others in sports.

The draw of this sneaker for the rest of us is the breathable upper, the UA HOVR and Micro G technology in the heel of the sneaker, which makes it quite comfortable, as well as the alluring blend of gray, purple and white shades. Did we mention the shoe is also for a great cause?