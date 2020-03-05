Kim Wayans Said She Trusted Her Brothers’ Voice More Than Her Own

Lena Waithe’s new series “Twenties” on BET is premiering next Wednesday. In promotion of the show, Waithe has introduced a YouTube series, asking different influential figures in Black entertainment what was going on in their lives when they were in their twenties.

Kim Mayans, who stars on Waithe’s other show, “Boomerang,” spoke about her twenties and what she’s learned from that time in her life, in retrospect.

“In my twenties, I was 16. I was a late bloomer, I was still very much a child. I was very much a teenager in so many different ways.”

The industry

“Trying to figure out my place in the industry was hard, you know? It was hard because things are changing now and doors are opening up now but when I was coming up and looking for opportunities, they just like put you in a box and there are certain things that are asked of you to do—it wasn’t all that thrilling or exciting. So, it’s nice to see now all these opportunities and all these different ways of seeing Black people and Black women, in particular, that’s really great.

…

It was hard to understand the business aspect of the business and that it is a business. And that you can want what you want and you can try to push what you try to push but ultimately there’s parameters and certain forces involved that are going to dictate how it’s going to be. Accepting that it’s hard.

Her voice

Trust your own voice. When I was young like that, I didn’t really trust my voice. I looked to my brothers, I looked to other people to basically tell me who I was. But deep inside I knew who I was and I knew what I wanted to do. But when you’re young like that, sometimes it’s hard to trust that. You mature into trusting yourself and then you tell everybody else to go to hell, I’ma do what I want to do. So, I think I would tell myself to trust myself more.

Youth

The skin, the hair, the boobs. It’s just fun being young. You don’t really have the weight of the world on your shoulders. You don’t really understand a lot about the world yet and in some ways, that’s beautiful. You have a certain kind of innocence. You have a certain kind of carefreeness and a certain kind of indomitability.

The season premiere of “Boomerang” airs next Wednesday, March 11 on BET. You can watch Kim’s full interview in the video below.