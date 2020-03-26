The Reality Of Having A Partner Who’s Friends With Their Ex

When your partner wants to stay friends with their exes, it can put you in an uncomfortable predicament. Some try to make it work when they learn that there’s a lingering ex in the picture. For others, it’s an automatic dealbreaker. While you would like to assume the best of all parties involved, it’s not uncommon to be flooded with feelings of jealousy, insecurity, and suspicion. That said, it’s important to keep in mind that people are in fact capable of maintaining healthy and respectful friendships once their relationships have ended. When you are dating someone who is still friends with their exes, here are 10 realities to keep in mind.

You may feel jealous

When your partner maintains a relationship with an ex, it’s natural to have feelings of jealousy —even if you’re not typically a jealous lover. After all, this is someone with whom your partner has a romantic history.