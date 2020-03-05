Elizabeth Warren’s Exit From The 2020 Presidential Race Removes The Last Vestige Of Allyship For Black Women

Senator Elizabeth Warren ended her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign on Thursday, taking with her the desire of hope for a widespread group of Black women—one of them being me.

Prior to Warren’s departure, I actually weighed whether or not I would withhold my vote for the first time in my adult life. After the assault of the 2016 presidential election where we were imposed with the violent presidency of 45, I began to scrutinize the meaning of electability and America’s electoral system. 2016 was also the first presidential election where I worked as a professional journalist, and the fourth where I participated as a voter. I’ve previously written about the inherent fatigue of voting as a Black woman, where the decision comes down to the lesser of the two evils.

Needless to say, 2020’s possibilities felt wretched and tired.

I first began to notice Sen. Warren during the end of President Barack Obama’s tenure and admired her ability to weather the halls of the Senate regarding her white male colleagues who even aligned by race, seemed persistent in discrediting her at every turn.

But in 2017, it was Warren’s reading of a 1986 letter written by Coretta Scott King, where the widowed freedom fighter warned the Senate in confirming Sessions’ nomination for a federal judgeship. Warren used the letter to argue against confirming Sessions as Attorney General, a notion that failed after several of her Republican colleagues voted to censure her.

In response Sen. Mitch McConnell uttered the now famous phrase to explain away silencing Warren. “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” he said.

I was truly stunned.

In all honesty, I grappled with the possibility that this particular moment exemplified textbook pandering. But then I thought about the fact that a white person stepped outside of their comfort zones to one, become familiar with Coretta Scott King and her legacy, followed by research in uncovering a 30-year-old letter written by King, admonishing Session’s history of racism.

Warren’s action exemplified what Black people mean when we say, “Revoke your white privilege.” Here was Warren, a white woman using her platform to give space to a Black women who possessed the range to speak to the specific matter. Warren knew King’s letter would evoke power. And from then on, if I saw a headline with her name in it, I clicked.

In 2016 many Black women pieced together broken hearts, not because of Hillary Clinton’s loss, but after the reveal of the percentage of white women who voted for Trump. Therein what was once “accusatory” became factual, widening the gap between Black women and white women. The first repeatedly beaten into assimilation, while the latter continues to demand and profit off of the emotional labor of the first.

But when Warren rolled out her 2020 presidential campaign, I still was not 100 percent convinced. And her false alignment as an indigenous person did not help. But, Warren did seem to have a plan for everything. Eliminating college debt, the maternal mortality crisis, a comprehensive criminal justice plan, addressing climate change, and a plan for a living wage, which off top appealed to Black voters.

I instead set my sights on Sen. Kamala Harris and the media’s obsession with highlighting her “shortcomings,” with a multitude of the criticisms based in racism and misogynoir, especially when critics discussed her former prosecutorial record.

But before the end of December 2019, Harris exited the race leaving me back at square one. In the two months that followed, I re-assigned myself to voter purgatory.

Then something akin to a ray of light occurred in this bleak, yet historic election cycle.

I voted for @ewarren today b/c she listens to Black women, understands that “Economic justice has not ever been sufficient to ensure racial justice,” admits mistakes, is a tough broad, and b/c we now see how not having a leader w/ a plan costs lives. https://t.co/RHIMCN6TE4 — Kimberle Crenshaw (@sandylocks) March 3, 2020

On Tuesday Kimberle Crenshaw, one of the foremost voices in the womanist movement and the architect of the term “intersectionality,” endorsed Sen. Warren for president. More than likely due to the fact that critics called on Crenshaw to speak out after the The Nation published an article labeling Warren as the premiere intersectional presidential candidate. While many disagreed and re-shared the definition, Crenshaw’s endorsement proved to me that I was possibly on the right track.

But that is neither here nor there now. As the onlsaught of the 2020 cycle moves towards the possibility of former Vice President Joe Biden becoming the 2020 Democratic nominee, Black voters, Black women voters in particular, again find ourselves at the same “lesser of two evils” crossroads.

Warren relied heavily on the confidence she exuded in her abilities to discuss policy and her assessment of the ways white supremacy and patriarchy rots the core of humanity.

Like Harris and Clinton, Warren’s efforts were downsized due to her intellectual prowess, oftentimes soaring over her male counterparts regardless of their lengthy tenures in politics. Warren was also repeatedly devalued and constantly subjected to erasure, a tenant of America that Black women experience, too often and too well.