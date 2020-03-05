Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Re-Arrested For Failure To Register As A Sex Offender

The husband of rapper Nicki Minaj was arrested for his failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. According to TMZ, Kenneth Petty turned himself in to U.S. marshalls Wednesday.

California authorities were first made aware of Petty’s sex offender status when he was pulled over in Beverly Hills back in November. During the traffic stop, officers ran his name and realized that he was a registered sex offender in New York but had not registered in California. The couple relocated to California four months prior to the traffic stop.

Following the stop, Petty was arrested and charged for his failure to register. He was later released on a $20,000 bond. However, according to reports, he still failed to register following his release, which appears to be the reason for his most recent arrest.

Petty appeared in court Wednesday and pled not guilty. As of 3:00 pm Wednesday, attorneys for the 41-year-old expressed that he was going to be released on a $100,000 bond. While prosecutors initially pressed for Petty to be placed under house arrest, his attorneys objected. As a result, Petty will wear an ankle monitor as a means of pretrial supervision. Additionally, he is required to surrender his passport, adhere to a curfew, restrict his travel to Southern California, and refrain from the use of marijuana. He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 23.

As you may recall, Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. He served four years in a New York state prison and was required to register as a level 2 sex offender. In 2006, he went back to prison and served almost seven years for first-degree manslaughter. He was released on parole in May of 2013.

Nicki and Kenneth filed for a marriage license in July of 2019 and officially tied the knot on October 21.