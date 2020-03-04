Tavis Smiley Ordered To Pay $1.5M To PBS For Violating Moral Clause In Sexual Misconduct Dispute

On Wednesday a Washington D.C. jury ordered former PBS host Tavis Smiley to pay $1.486 million to the network after violating the network’s moral clause, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Smiley and PBS have been enthralled in a contentious legal battle after he was let go in a wave of sexual assault allegations against him in 2017.

“As the #MeToo movement gained steam, PBS wished to disassociate itself with a television personality accused of behaving inappropriately toward subordinates,” The Reporter writes. “The case then became a rare test of morals clauses. In the 100 years since Hollywood began inserting clauses into contracts that forbid talent from doing anything that would injure reputations, the subject of morals clauses has hardly ever been put to test before a jury.”

The jury was able to hear the testimony of about 12 women who claimed they were victims of Smiley’s misconduct, while he argued the relationships were consensual.

“We are pleased with the jury’s decision,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “PBS expects our producing partners to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect. It was important for us to ensure that the courageous women who came forward were able to share their stories and that we continue to uphold the values and standards of our organization.”

“With this jury verdict for PBS, companies now have another tool in their arsenal to ensure a safe and respectful workplace culture, PBS’s trial attorney Grace Speights said in a statement. “Especially in the entertainment industry, the enforcement of the morals clause in contracts hadn’t been previously tested in courts. This decision could impact the next wave of litigation in the #MeToo movement.”

Smiley has not yet made a comment, but in January Facebook post wrote a cryptic message regarding his ongoing case.

“A weak case you play in the press, a strong case you play out in a court of law. I look forward to my day in court February 10, which I have finally been granted, after 2 years of fighting,” he wrote.