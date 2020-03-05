“He Was Never Nice To Me:” NeNe Leakes Believes Wendy William’s Ex-Husband Blocked Her Talk Show

While NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams have mended their friendship, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star still suspects that Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, had something to do with blocking her daytime talk show, which was slated to be produced by the same company that produces “The Wendy Show”.

“I do think so,” NeNe reluctantly confessed during an interview with Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club”. “I think it was her husband.”

Apparently, the move didn’t come as much of a surprise. Despite knowing Wendy for nearly thirteen years, Leakes confessed that she never had much of a relationship with Hunter, who didn’t seem to like her much.

“He was never nice to me,” said NeNe. “I don’t think he ever wanted me to be around so that was fine.”

While she has reconciled her relationship with the daytime talk show host, NeNe says that she never felt the need to mention the snub to her friend.

“No, I don’t think we talked about it,” she continued. “I just never tried to have a conversation about it but you know I ain’t opposed to talking about nothing with Wendy, honestly. I just felt like it was old news and I don’t really care about it anymore. I’ve moved on. She’s moved on. She’s not with Kev anymore. I thought he was toxic for her. I’m sure he was the person who went in and got it stopped like, ‘It’s either her or Wendy. It’s either her or Wendy.’ They already had money and Wendy’s show was already on.”

Despite feeling that Kevin was not a good match for her friend, NeNe told the morning show hosts that she kept her thoughts to herself.

“I didn’t think he was good for her, but people are in relationships because they want to be,” she said. “I didn’t get involved in her personal life.”

As you may recall, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter after rumors surfaced that he fathered a child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in January. Since the split, Wendy has mended her relationships with several celebrities that were alleged to have been damaged as a result of Hunter.