Senior Advisor & Security: Symone Sanders Tackled A Protester During A Joe Biden Rally And It Was A Sight To See

Black women do it all, y’all. We’re the backbone of the Democratic Party, we’re the people behind your favorite candidates campaigns, and apparently, after last night, we’re on security duty as well.

Last night Joe Biden spoke at a Los Angeles rally. During his speech, protestors rushed the stage to share their message about veganism.

While Jill Biden, Joe’s wife, acted as a physical barrier protecting her husband from the women, Symone Sanders, Biden’s senior campaign advisor, rushed on to the stage and physically grabbed a second protestor who attempted to charge the podium and microphone.

🚨 SYMONE SANDERS FROM OUTSIDE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5zLMp28pwl — The Recount (@therecount) March 4, 2020

The angle of Symone once they got off the stage showed just how much Sanders was on her job.

Symone fucked Stacy up!pic.twitter.com/qHUACb0FPY — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 4, 2020

Why these women thought this particular rally was the place for their message, I don’t know. But it didn’t work out too well.

According to CNN, after the protestors were removed, Jill Biden attempted to soothe the situation.

“We’re OK. We’re OK.”

I’m wondering why Symone even had to do all of this—security gotta do a little bit better than this. Especially since this is not the first time this type of thing happened to Biden during a speaking event.

Last month, a heckler shouted at Biden and walked toward the lectern. In that instance as well, Jill jumped up from her chair to defend her husband.

Security needs to get on their job.

Thankfully, Sanders took the whole thing in stride. Later that night, she tweeted:

I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020

Sanders, who is known to keep a fly manicure, likely wasn’t thrilled about this suffering. But the way she handled herself in the midst of pressure is not only to be commended, it’s symbolic of the way Black women get down. While everyone else is standing around watching, we take matters into our own hands.

Check out the reactions and celebrations of Symone’s valiant effort below.

Y’all see Symone Sanders come off the line like a pro bowl linebacker. Geesh. pic.twitter.com/2Fib5ZqLoN — Billy Michael Honor (@BillyMHonor) March 4, 2020

I want Jill Biden and Symone Sanders in charge of kicking Trump & his spawn out of the White House. pic.twitter.com/VKUhMe602J — JoAnn 🐾🥀 (@JoGonx) March 4, 2020