Kevin McCall Wants To Go To Therapy With Eva Marcille And Their Daughter Marley

Last week, during an appearance on the “Wendy Williams Show,” Eva Marcille called producer Kevin McCall, the father of her daughter Marley, mentally ill. We’ve seen more than a few signs to point to validity of this statement, punctuated by his most recent violent behavior with a police officer during a child custody hearing.

At the end of her conversation with Wendy, Eva did share that for all of the drama they’ve shared over the years, she hasn’t completely given up hope that they’ll be able to be civil with one another in the future.

“I pray. I pray and I know that God’s amazing. Look at my life now from what it [was].”

Apparently, Eva is not the only one who is maintaining hope.

Yesterday, on his Instagram, stories, McCall stated that he would like to work things out with both Eva and 6-year-old Marley.

“I feel therapy is needed for all 3 of us honestly. We’ve let society, entertainment and media exploit our family problems instead of being solution based. Your family is under attack next. Pray and praise God in the midst.”

He was responding to singer Lyfe Jennings, who criticized Eva for legally changing Marley’s last name to Sterling—after her new husband.

In a screenshot of an episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Jennings said, “I think is [sic] so wack. Changing [your] daughter’s last name from her father’s to somebody else’s. Especially when the father tries to see her. The daughter don’t have anything to do with their beef. And what kind of man allows that????? S—t pissed me off. I expected better out of Eva. S–t personal to me!!! I’ve been there.”

Eva shared that her husband Michael Sterling is in the process of adopting Marley. Meanwhile, this past December a judge denied McCall’s attempt to gain full custody of Marley and child support from Eva.

As it stands now, therapy with the three of them might prove difficult considering Eva has consistently kept a restraining order against McCall.