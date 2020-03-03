Run Her The Coins: Denny’s Server Claims Employer Won’t Release Her $4,000 Tip

A Denny’s waitress from Memphis, Tennessee, is about $4,561.61 short to be exact, after claiming her employer failed to release the enormous tip left to her by a recent patron of the restaurant.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, Shikira Edwards is reportedly seeking legal action in an attempt to recover the money. Edwards was a three-year employee at Denny’s serving the location on Winchester and Riverdale Road in Memphis. She has since left the restaurant in the days following the back and forth between her and her employer.

A Denny's Server Was Gifted a Generous $4,000 Tip — Now She Says Her Employer Is Withholding Her Hard-Earned Cash https://t.co/p94yTFnKF1 pic.twitter.com/SkLZjwBlE8 — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) March 3, 2020

Last month several local news outlets reported Edwards’ luck and elation after her manager told her she would be receiving a generous tip.

“It’s just such a blessing to have good people like that that are still here and that God did answer my prayers, because he knows what I go through,” Edwards told FOX 13 in a February interview. “For someone to look at me and bless me in that way, in that way shape or form, there’s no blessing too high or too low for God, and I appreciate her so much.”

But after three weeks, there’s been no payment. Edwards claims her manager informed her that she would have to track down the patron and verify that they intended to give the written amount on the receipt.

“I’m just hurt that they would tell me something like this as a business and as being the owner to tell me that this is the only resolution as to look at if I’m wrong to ask for something I know I deserve,” said Edwards.

Since that time, Edwards has not been able to track the person down and doesn’t rule out foul play in the matter.

“You’re going to tell me that it’s my fault that I didn’t get the information on a customer when they left and tipped me,” Edwards said. “I don’t know who tipped me.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if because of what they’re going through already that they need it more than I do,” she continued.

According to Atlanta Black Star who interviewed the location’s owner, the transaction was voided by management because the transaction could not be verified.

Edwards hopes that another stroke of luck will culminate with the person revealing themselves.

“I just hope that at the end of the day, no matter what, that justice is served,” said Edwards. “And I just think it’s wrong to be lied to. I pray that whatever is done in the dark should come to light.”