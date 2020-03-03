Drake Tried To Save Face When He Called His Son’s Mother A “Fluke,” But He Did The Opposite

Up until recently, Drake appeared to have a positive co-parenting relationship with his son’s mother, Sophie Brussaux. Brussaux partnered with the Toronto rapper to keep their son out of the public eye. Additionally, she refrained from seeking media attention or speaking poorly about her co-parent in public. Considering that all seemed well on the co-parenting home front between Drake and Brussaux, fans are both confused and irritated with the rapper for the apparent jab that he takes at her on his song, “When to Say When”.

Drake called his baby mama a fluke, I hope he knows that makes him a fluke too. He’s a POS — Biliquis (@Biliquis_X) March 2, 2020

“Brought a few Ws to the 6ix / Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is,” he raps at the start of the track.

Since “pulling Ws” is a term that is associated with dating attractive women, some have interpreted the line to mean that Brussaux does not physically measure up to the caliber of woman that Drake typically romances. And thus, their rendezvous and the conception of their child was a “fluke” or a random come-up.

While the lyrics come off a bit cryptic, it’s obvious that Drake is trying to distance himself from Brussaux at the expense of her self-esteem and self-worth. He clearly sees her a “less than” and desires to let the world know exactly how he perceives her. Sadly, while he carelessly disregards her in hopes of saving face with the general public, he doesn’t realize that in the long run, his words may also become a source of pain and embarrassment for his child.

Adding to the hurtful dynamic is the fact that Drake had to be outed in a rap beef with Push T before he even publicly acknowledged the existence of the son he shares with Brussaux.

“We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts / You are hiding a child, let that boy come home / Deadbeat mothaf-cka playin’ border patrol, ooh / Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real.”

Prior to the release of Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon,” Drake had done a pretty good job of keeping everything under wraps. And although Drake eventually sought to redeem himself with that clever “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world / I was hidin’ the world from my kid” line, it was easy to see through that.

For whatever reason, Brussaux doesn’t fit into the image that Drake desires to project to the world. And apparently, keeping up appearances is more important than the feelings of his son’s mother. Any man who would put down the mother of his child for brownie points is a cornball and highly problematic.