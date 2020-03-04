We Need To Talk About Tinashe’s Comment About North West

Tinashe has been anything but shy about publicizing her feelings about her split from Ben Simmons and his subsequent relationship with Kendall Jenner. In an interview earlier this year, the “2 On” singer confessed that the relationship drama resulted in a downward spiral that involved alcohol abuse.

“It may have been the worst day of my life, but it’s okay,” the 27-year-old told a group of reporters at the Roc Nation brunch, according to Us Weekly.

As you may recall, Tinasha and the Philadelphia 76ers star dated for two months in 2018 before splitting. Very shortly after their breakup, the singer found out via gossip headlines that Simmons had taken up a relationship with Kendall Jenner.

“I drank for like six months after that! Are you kidding me? I was like wasted for months,” she went on. “But I’m okay now. It was terrible. It was bad. Like it was bad, but I’m good now.”

Despite her claims that she’s “good,” it’s evident that Tinashe is still harboring some resentment towards Ben, Kendall, and the rest of the Kardashian clan. And that’s fine. The Kardashian women are infamous for sneaking around with men who are linked to other women. And the men are known to play right along. No one can tell Tinashe how to feel about what happened and we can’t put a time limit on how long it takes for her to process heartbreak. What’s highly problematic, however, is the fact that the ill-feelings Tinashe is harboring are so powerful that they’re even being directed at children.

At a recent fashion show, North West performed a remix of “What I Do?” by 5-year-old entertainer ZaZa. The video of North West quickly went viral and while ZaZa’s parents expressed that they didn’t mind North being inspired by and performing their daughter’s song, they wanted to remind people to acknowledge and “support the original first.”

Kim Kardashian quickly responded to sing ZaZa’s praises, provide context behind North’s video, and apologize for not crediting ZaZa for her work. All seemed well and ZaZa’s parents were receptive to Kim and her apology. Tinashe also chimed in with a very basic and unnecessary comment: “North West wishes.”

While her parents have chosen to make her a public figure, North West is very much a child who is innocent and has absolutely nothing to do with the decisions made by the adults in her life. It’s very sick and unsettling that a woman who is knocking at 30s door would take jabs at 6-year-old as a means of getting back at her aunt.

Most of us have been in Tinashe’s shoes. We have all been heartbroken and many of us embarrassed by a romantic partner who moved on a little too quickly. However, when that pain is so intense that it seems reasonable to lash out at a child, it’s time to seek the help of a professional who can help you work through those feelings.

It was a fucking joke y’all seriously dragging it. Y’all really acting As if I personally reached out to the little girl like she even on the gram like I’m fucking sick of everyone being so damn self righteous Plssssssssssss — TINASHE (@Tinashe) March 3, 2020

Fans were understandably upset at Tinashe’s callousness, causing the singer to tweet “it was a f-cking joke” and then subsequently criticize her critics for responding to her so harshly. However, her justification of North West not being on Instagram and not being able to see her comment still doesn’t excuse the pettiness and brokeness that lead her to type those words in the first place. As one person wrote in response to her comment, “Commenting on a 6 year old is wack as hell.” We agree.