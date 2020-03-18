Beauty Of 5: New Beauty Launches Packed With “Greens”

Most of us grew up being told to eat our veggies, but whoever thought we’d be spreading them all over our hair and faces? Sure, we’ve gotten used to fruity scents for our shampoos and body washes, and coconut oil and avocado have become a staple of natural hair products, but the “power greens” and “superfood” movement in the beauty industry these days sounds more like what you’d expect from a health campaign than one for your hair and skin. But as it turns out, “greens” are good for us inside and out, and these five new products will help you get a healthy daily dose for your skin and your strands.

By now we know oils are good for hydrating skin — even if you have so-called oily skin — but why brocoli seed? According to Joshua Zeichner, MD, a dermatologist at Zeichner Dermatology in New York City, the “The seed itself is not edible, but its oil is rich in calming antioxidants, like vitamin A.” That means it helps fight against free radical damage that can lead to breakouts, wrinkles, and age spots. Plus, “Broccoli seed oil is also high in skin soothing fatty acids,” which means a more hydrated and nourished complexion, which is exactly what this Broccoli Seed Oil from L:A Brucket, which is also made with Jojoba oil, Rosemary essential oil, and Safflower oil, promises.