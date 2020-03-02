Black Lives Matter Activists Respond After L.A. District Attorney’s Husband Points Gun At Protesters In Front Of Their Home

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey held an emotional press conference on Monday after a viral video showed her husband pointing and brandishing a gun towards a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who visited her home on Monday morning.

In the video, David Lacey is seen standing in the doorway while yelling, “I will shoot you. Get off of my porch.” Before he closed the door he threatened to call the police. LAPD arrived at Lacey’s home around 5:40 a.m., responding to a call about the protest.

The video was widely shared by Melina Abdullah, a chair of the department of Pan-African Studies at California State University, Los Angeles, and a co-founder of the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Lacey is in the middle of a tumultuous district primary set for Tuesday against two other contenders, former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon and former federal public defender Rachel Rossi. Lacey made history in 2012 when she was elected as the first Black woman and first Black person to hold the position in Los Angeles County.

However, Lacey’s tenure has been riddled with controversy, as she’s repeatedly been accused of upholding the status quo in the harsh sentencing for persons of color, along with inactivity in addressing the concerns of underserved communities in reference to high-profile criminal cases like Democratic donor Ed Buck and police involved shootings.

Black Lives Matter protesters have been outspoken regarding Lacey’s reign in a move to push reformation instead of preserving the old guard. The group claims Lacey has been persistent in refusing an invitation to talk about their concerns for over two years.

Around 30 demonstrators gathered in front of Lacey’s Granada Hills home on Monday, but only three approached the door, one of them being Abdullah, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I thought I was being paranoid, and I said, ‘That didn’t sound good,’” Abdullah said. “And then her husband opened the door and pointed a gun and said. ‘Get off my porch.’”

Lacey explained during the press conference that she was at first unaware of what transpired until her husband returned inside the home.

“Up until now I have not really wanted to share with you what it’s been like. But I think it’s time because there’s a bigger purpose here,” she began. “As District Attorney of L.A. county I’ve received threats, some of them death threats. I have been followed, photographed while with my family, confronted at an art museum, confronted at fundraisers. Even in endorsement interviews, I’ve had people crash them and videotape them. And all of this is because I chose to do my job. I’m a human being, I’m a public servant. I dedicated my life to the profession that stands up for victims of violent crime and I’m not ashamed of that and I’m not sorry that I’m doing that.”

“His response was in fear, and now that he realizes what happened he wanted me to say to the protesters, the person that he showed the gun to, that he was sorry, that he’s profoundly sorry, that he meant no one any harm,” Lacey said, her voice swelling with emotion. “That it was just him and I in that house, and we really didn’t know what was about to happen.”

Many of the protesters shared their fears as victims of police brutality, while also revealing the stories of family members who died at the hands of police during a later press conference.

“I don’t know how we pressed down the trauma to continue with our demonstration,” Abdullah said. “I don’t know if it was the opening prayer and libation and land acknowledgment from our indigenous comrades who were there with us, but we continued to demonstrate outside her home for almost two hours.”

Abdullah said the group initially gathered on the public sidewalk for prayer and then three of them approached her home. She said she heard the gun cock, prior to David Lacey opening the door and was fearful after he pointed the weapon towards her chest. Abdullah started receiving concerning calls from her children who were anxious and scared after the incident went viral.

“So when we hear Jackie Lacey have a press conference and try to garner sympathy because we are attempting to hold her accountable, standing alongside mothers and sisters who actually lost their loved ones,” she continued. “It just rings hollow and it just feels like more of the same and more inhumanity and why Jackie Lacey must go. So we’re going to be wherever we need to be to preserve the lives of our people.”