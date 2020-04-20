With Faraç Beauty, Owner Rose Reynolds Wants To Help You Find Your Natural Glow

One size does not fit all, especially when it comes to skincare. That’s why Rose Reynolds founded Faraç Beauty, a brand on a mission to help all women achieve bare face confidence.

Rose worked in the industry for years before taking what she learned and applying them to her own company. In 2019, she and her brand dropped their first of many skincare products. Faraç Beauty released three moisturizers, the Honeydew Face Cream, the Unwind Face Cream, and the Velvet Face Cream. Each moisturizer was made to target a variety of skincare concerns such as dryness, aging, and sensitivity. She wanted to make sure every woman has their skincare needs met no matter what they are.

We spoke with Rose Reynolds and to find out more about her company and her experience as a black woman breaking into the beauty industry. Learn more about Rose Reynolds and her journey to creating Faraç Beauty here.

What first drew you into skincare and cosmetics?

“I have always had a love for the beauty industry and wanted to find how I could play a role in it,” Reynolds said. “I’ve worked for a few beauty brands in the past that helped me gain insight into the inner workings of a brand. For me, taking care of your skin is the most important step in any beauty routine.”