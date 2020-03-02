Get To Know LaShyra “Lash” Nolen, The First Black Woman Elected Class President Of Harvard Medical School

LaShyra “Lash” Nolen broke ground last year when she was elected as the first Black woman to serve as class president at Harvard Medical School. She is slated to complete the program in 2023.

The Compton native and Fulbright Scholar faced a multitude of trials before she walked the halls of Harvard. But like many strong women before her, she used those adversities to fuel her fire. Nolen’s biggest inspiration is her mother, who birthed her at the age of 18.

But being a young mother did not stop her from pursuing her dreams. In an interview with Vogue, Nolen shared that her mom completed numerous goals while raising her, including receiving her master’s degree while she worked multiple jobs.

“Mom pursued life with grit and a desire to win. She would tell me: ‘I’ll see you at the top,’ Nolen said.

Nolen’s grandmother served as a double support, ensuring her support in any way to help Nolen’s dreams become a reality. Once she scored first place in first grade by executing a project that studied the patterns of fish, she knew the medical field would be her life’s calling.

After completing her education at Loyola Marymount University in 2017, she set her sights on Harvard. Nolen plans to interrupt the status quo by propelling awareness regarding the racial injustices and systemic inequalities fueled by white supremacy which seeks to infiltrate underserved communities.

On social media, other Black women warriors like Sen. Kamala Harris, who congratulated her historic accomplishment.

Lash Nolen has made history as the first Black woman to be elected class president at Harvard Medical School. @LashNolen's story is an inspiration to so many others in Compton and across the country who aspire to break barriers. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/YRmrMJQDf6 — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) February 28, 2020

Nolen’s win comes two years after Kristine E. Guillaume was elected as the first Black woman to head Harvard’s student newspaper.

Her advice to young Black women looking to take on their dreams is simple, yet full of the needed nuance to navigate the world in a Black femme body.

“Go get it,” she told Vogue.

“Our society has a way of implicitly reminding young black girls what they cannot achieve and what they cannot be, while explicitly giving the green light to white men. For those same reasons I almost didn’t apply to HMS. It wasn’t until my mentors told me that I was capable of being a student at a place like this,” she continued.

“And there are so many young girls out there who are excellent and deserve access to opportunity, but won’t take the leap because society tells them that it’s not for them. So no matter how crazy it might sound, no matter if someone in your family has done it or not, just go get it, because you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”