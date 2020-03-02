College Recruiter Fired After Lining Students Up Based On Skin Color & Hair Texture

A recruiter for Oklahoma Christian University was rightfully terminated after a colorist and texturist stunt he pulled became publicized on the internet.

The unidentified recruiter reportedly attended a gym assembly for juniors at Harding Charter Preparatory High School located in Oklahoma City, where he asked students to line up based on their complexion and hair texture, specifying that darker-skinned students stand in the back, along with the students who had coarser hair textures.

Students were left in confusion, while some teachers resorted to tears, according to a report by KFOR.

“He was like, ‘Let’s play a little game,’ ” 11th-grade student Korey Todd said in an interview with KFOR. “He said, ‘Okay everyone, now line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion.’ ”

They were then given a second instruction.

“He told us nappiest hair in the back and straighter hair in the front,” another student, Rio Brown, said. “Teachers left. They were crying because they were offended. It’s just horrible.”

Harding Charter administrators quickly admonished what transpired which will undoubtedly affect the students for years to come.

“As you are aware, our school is visited by many college representatives each year to recruit the most hardworking students in the state of Oklahoma. Unfortunately, an incident occurred this Monday when a college recruiter from Oklahoma Christian University led a group activity with our students that involved inappropriate and hurtful statements.

The Harding Charter Preparatory High School governance board, administration, and staff does not condone any behavior and/or language that undermines our community’s values. Our community, from its inception, has valued diversity, inclusion, and a safe and supportive learning environment. We will continue to do so.”

“OC admissions leadership did not approve the inappropriate activity in advance and has communicated closely with Harding administration since the visit,” the university said in a statement, while also confirming with KFOR that the recruiter had been fired.

Oklahoma Christian University officials plan to visit the school on Monday to apologize to students and staff.