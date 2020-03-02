Mikaela Spielberg Arrested For Domestic Violence After Altercation With Her 47-Year-Old Fiancé

Last week, we wrote about Mikaela Spielberg, famed director Steven Spielberg’s daughter. Mikaela was the topic of conversation because of her decision to start producing and starring in adult films— in which she would appear alone.

In speaking about her decision to do porn, Mikaela also discussed her childhood, the sexual abuse she endured, the relationship with her parents, and her fiancé, 47-year-old Chuck Pankow.

It was a lot to take in but the part about the fiancé stuck out. Mostly because Mikaela is 23.

The dysfunction in the relationship was exposed this past weekend, resulting in Mikaela’s arrest. According to TMZ, Mikaela was detained in Tennessee on Saturday after a violent altercation with Pankow.

The couple had just returned from a bar in Nashville when they started arguing. Mikaela claims that Pankow said something rude to her. In response, she began hurling objects at him. One of them hit his hand, causing damage.

Police say there was dried blood on his hand and his wrist looked swollen. Both parties admit to being physical during the argument but authorities determined that Mikaela was the aggressor.

Police ended up arresting her because they said her story kept changing while Pankow’s remained consistent. Pankow didn’t want Mikaela prosecuted but officers say their department is moving forward with charges.

She was booked and held on $1,000 bond. She’s since been released.

When she spoke to The Sun about her decision to get into adult films, Mikaela also shared that she had been groomed by sexual predators outside of her circle of family and friends. As a result of the abuse, Mikaela suffered from mental health issues, anorexia, borderline personality disorder and alcoholism.

“I was really out of control from about the age of 11 years old, even to up up to two years ago. So that out of control-ness only stopped pretty recently. When I was 21, I used to drink every day and that went on for like two years until I almost died a couple of times.”