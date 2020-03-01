Vanessa Bryant Wants Deputies Punished For Sharing Kobe Bryant Crash Photos
Vanessa Bryant is deeply hurt by the sharing of graphic photos of the crash site where Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died back in January. She is now calling for the deputy sheriffs to be disciplined for allegedly snapping and sharing the photos, which reportedly show the remains of the victims and the debris of the crash.
Bryant had asked that the crash site be a no-fly zone and be protected from photographers after her husband’s and daughter’s death out of respect for them and the other seven victims. This request still didn’t keep the site safe. Two days after their untimely death, photos of their remains were shared and it was noticed after they became a topic of discussion between the first responders, the LA Times reported.
“This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families,” reads a section of a lengthy statement posted to Bryant’s Instagram from her lawyer Gary Robb. “We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated.”
An anonymous person filed a complaint regarding the photos which brought the matter to Bryant’s attention.
“Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity,” the statement continues.
The other victims of the crash were Christina Mauser, Payton and Sarah Chester, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli and pilot Ara Zobayan.
Bryant also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company.
“Defendant Island Express Helicopters’ breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs’ deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects,” the lawsuit reads.
View this post on Instagram
CORRECTED: The department at issue is the Los Angeles County Fire Dept (LACoFD) NOT the LAFD KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(repost: BUSINESS WIRE)–Statement From Gary C. Robb, Legal Counsel on Behalf of His Client, Vanessa Bryant: Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site. Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests. First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents. Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity. We ask that anyone else who has information as to the facts underlying these alleged grievous and shameful incidents contact our office at 816–474-8080 or email via www.robbrobb.com