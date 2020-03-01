Tyler Perry Confirms There Was No Foul Play In Nephew’s Death

After his nephew died of an apparent suicide while in prison serving a 20-year sentence for murder, Tyler Perry wanted to make sure there was no foul play in his death. Even though an official autopsy is conducted by state officials, that wasn’t enough for the A Fall From Grace director. Perry hired someone privately to conduct an autopsy to ease his concerns and he revealed the results recently. Thankfully, he was relieved by what he heard.

“I spoke with Dr. Michael Baden today after he finished the autopsy on my nephew,” Perry wrote in Instagram. “I was relieved to hear that he is 98% sure that there was no foul play in his death, just as Sheriff Gates stated. Answers don’t take away grief, but they surely give room for grieving to take its course.”

Perry’s nephew, Gavin Porter, was found dead in his cell last week (February 25) from apparently committing suicide by hanging himself. Porter was serving time at the Union Parish Detention Center for killing his father in front of their mother, who is Perry’s sister. Porter was separated from the general population at the time of his death due to a previous incident.

Last week, Perry shared on social media that he had hoped that he could hire his nephew once he was released and was saddened that he will never be able to offer that opportunity.

“Despite his horrible act, before he went to prison I went to see him in the local jail. I assured him that we all still loved him, but it was important to all of us, including his mother, that he was punished for this horrific crime that he had committed. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. It was my hope that after serving his time, really reflecting, showing much remorse, and asking God for forgiveness, that he would have been able to come work for me. Where he would join all the other former inmates that work for me and turn his life around, just as they have. But that day will never come.”