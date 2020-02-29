Nicki Minaj Plans To Make Hefty Donation To Trinidad And Tobago’s St. Jude’s Home For Girls

During her visit to her native country of Trinidad for their annual carnival, Nicki Minaj took the time to visit St. Jude’s Home for Girls, a facility and school for teenage girls in Trinadad and Tobago. While there, she promised to continue to give back. The “Megatron” rapper told the staff and residents that she will be donating $25,000 to St. Jude’s.

“I want to thank you for your work with the girls. I want to thank you for giving them hope and inspiration, and they’ve even given me hope and inspiration being here today. And I want to donate $25,000 to help the girls.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper said her contributions won’t stop there. Minaj became inspired to do more for the young girls and promised to also build a recreational center for them.

“You guys gave me a lot of great ideas on creating a building here in Trinidad where young people can go to and have recreational fun,” she added.

Minaj offered words of encouragement and even shared her personal story of perseverance and how she grew up witnessing domestic violence and experienced a tumultuous time during her teenage years.

“Sometimes when things happen as a teenager you feel like there’s no [way] up from there.”

In the midst of the fun and community service, the newlywed found herself having to apologize on behalf of her husband, Kenneth Petty. In a video, Petty is seen moving singer Iwer George’s arm away from him and Minaj while he was performing. By the looks of the clip, Petty wasn’t too comfortable in that atmosphere.

“I apologize on his behalf,” she wrote on social media. “He’s always in security mode. All love. Love my country to death. Love my [people] to death. Period. … I should’ve told him it’s a very comfortable family atmosphere. He’s never been to a carnival in his life. Not even in Brooklyn, babe.”