Lizzo Sued By Brothers Who Claim They Wrote ‘Truth Hurts’

Last year, Lizzo sued Jeremiah and Justin Raisen, two brothers who were taking credit for helping write her breakout hit, ” Truth Hurts.” They claim they wrote the opening line about the Detroit singer’s DNA during a songwriting session back in April 2017. However, Lizzo claims she got the line from a tweet. On Friday (February 28), the Raisen brothers filed their own countersuit. The New York Times reports that they want royalties and writing credits for the DNA line.

The Raisen brothers also claim that “Truth Hurts” is too similar to their own song called “Healthy.” Both tracks have the opening “DNA” lyric. In their countersuit they stated that “Lizzo would never have collected her Grammy Award” if it wasn’t for their writing and production during that session almost three years ago.

When Lizzo and her legal team filed the lawsuit in October of 2019, they said the Raisens had nothing to do with the creation of the track.

“The Raisens did not collaborate with Lizzo or anyone else to create the song, and they did not help write any of the material that they now seek to profit from, which is why they expressly renounced any claim to the work, in writing, months ago, as the lawsuit makes abundantly clear,” her lawyers told E! News.

Lizzo claimed that they came out of nowhere after the song, which was released two years before it was noticed, became a success.

“They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it,” the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram when the allegations first surfaced. “There was no one in the room when I wrote ‘Truth Hurts,’ except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth.”

Lizzo has not yet commented on this countersuit.