‘The Proud Family’ Is Coming Back On Disney+

The Proud Family is making its long-awaited return. According to reports, the 2000’s favorite, now titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, will be returning to Disney’s new streaming service Disney+.

The show’s original cast and producers will be back for the second time around. Bruce W. Smith, the series creator is onboard as well as original executive producer Ralph Farquhar. The entire cast will be reprising their roles as well including Kyla Pratt as Penny, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy, Tommy Davidson as Oscar, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

“The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever,” Agnes Chu, SVP Content at Disney+ said in a statement according to Deadline. “Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”

Pratt gushed about the news of the revival of series, which premiered 18 years ago.

“So grateful and excited and happy the news is finally officially out so yall can stop harassing me,” she joked on Instagram.

Smith and Farquhar feel this is the ideal time to revive the show.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” they said in a joint statement to Good Morning America. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

Louder and Prouder Is currently in production. No premiere date has been announced. Until it airs, you watch the original series episodes which are also available on Disney+.