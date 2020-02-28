ThankBlackWomen: GirlTrek’s Newest Campaign Calls Us To Honor & Love On The Black Women In Our Lives

How often do you thank the Black women nearest and dearest to you?

To help make this a continuous effort GirlTrek, the leading public health and health movement nonprofit for Black women, is launching a yearly initiative on March 1 called Black Women’s Appreciation Day.

The rallying call launches at the beginning of Women’s History Month, where the voices and accomplishments of Black women require a nuanced, yet introspective look on how we’ve changed a multitude of industries from health care, to fashion, tech, entertainment, politics and advocacy.

The requirement to participate is quite simple. Use the hashtag #ThankBlackWomen on social media to post love letters and affirmations to the Black women in your circle who have helped you, nourished you and given you a reason to persist.

On Sunday March 1 GirlTrek will also launch the 2020 Trekker Awards virtual show at 6PM ET via Facebook Live.

“This February 29th, the last day of Black History month, join us in flooding the internet with love letters to Black women,” said GirlTrek cofounder, T. Morgan Dixon in a statement obtained by MadameNoire. “This single collective action will shift the atmosphere. By the time the world catches on to what we are doing – #ThankBlackWomen – it will be March 1st, the first day of Women’s History Month. Let’s claim that day, March 1st as our own, Black Women’s Appreciation Day.”